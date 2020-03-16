No longer cards of capitalism

When the Soviet Union was the Soviet Union, bridge was an illegal game. Playing cards were considered an epitome of capitalist decadence. However, addicts managed to play in secret. The imagery of clandestine games brings to mind the intrigue of war movies. Now that the Soviet Union is many different nations, bridge has been allowed to come into the open. Since then, Russians have won world championships.

This deal took place during the Estonian Trial for a European Championship some years ago. It was beautifully defended by Kaarel Kaldjarv (West) and Yuri Aava.

At almost all tables, the final contract was four hearts by South. All the declarers except one got home on a crossruff. They took their three aces, three diamond ruffs in the dummy and four top trumps in hand.

Do you see how Kaldjarv and Aava defeated the game?

Kaldjarv won trick one with the spade queen. He continued with the spade six, won by East's 10. Aava cashed the spade ace, on which West threw the club eight. Then Aava produced the killing thrust: He led another spade, on which Kaldjarv discarded the club jack.

Declarer could no longer score the club ace: West ruffed it.

Perhaps East was trying for a trump promotion with the fourth spade, but that doesn't detract from the successful defense.

