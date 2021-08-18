No credible link between COVID-19 and infertility

Although mRNA vaccines have been in development for decades, they are brand-new to the general public. For this reason, and because the science behind how they work is complex, it has become all too easy for misinformation to take hold. Add in the megaphone of various social media platforms, and it's no surprise that internet searches for information about infertility and the COVID-19 vaccines have surged almost 35,000% in recent weeks.

Misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines is rapidly becoming an epidemic of its own. It has come to the point that a private school in Florida has banned teachers who are fully vaccinated from coming into contact with students. Meanwhile, virtually all COVID-19 deaths are now among people who are unvaccinated. This is due, in part, to the emergence of the delta variant. It's a form of the original coronavirus that causes COVID-19, which has developed several mutations. As a result, the delta variant is far more transmissible. It's also able to reach deeper into the lungs, which has linked it to more serious disease.

Due to the availability of these extremely effective vaccines, nearly all COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. are now avoidable. Yet severe illness and deaths are spiking. As we write this, the seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases has increased by nearly 70% over the previous week. Hospitalizations have jumped by more than one-third. The steady rise in the daily death toll reverses the decline that began with the vaccination effort in mid-January. As we have stated, virtually all COVID-19 deaths at this time are among people who have not been vaccinated. Many of them have been swayed by persistent misinformation, and we believe that is a tragedy.

