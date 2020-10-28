No. 4 Notre Dame, others look to end No. 1 Clemson's ACC run

“It doesn't hurt to have some really good players,” Bowden joked.

That's something the Irish, Hurricanes and Tar Heels have in common.

— Notre Dame has excelled on defense this season, leading the ACC in fewest points and yards allowed. The strength of that unit is against the pass, allowing just two passing TDs this season. That could serve the Irish well against Clemson next month; safety Kyle Hamilton is Notre Dame's leading tackler and the Irish also have two experienced defensive backs in Shaun Crawford and Nick McCloud. Quarterback Ian Book threw for 312 yards and three touchdowns against Pitt and appears to have the Irish offense humming along.

— Miami missed its first opportunity this season in a 42-17 loss at Clemson in what some thought would be a coming out party for the Hurricanes. But they are looking for a possible second shot at the Tigers in the ACC title game. The Hurricanes have bounced back from the loss to Clemson with two straight wins behind dynamic quarterback D'Eriq King, the transfer from Houston. The Hurricane defense, led by defensive back Bubba Bolden and linemen Jared Harrison-Hunte and Quincy Roche, is third in the ACC in fewest points allowed, behind only Notre Dame and Clemson.