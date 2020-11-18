No. 3-ranked Rivers signs with South Carolina

COLUMBIA — South Carolina head women's basketball coach Dawn Staley announced that Saniya Rivers has signed a National Letter of Intent to attend the university and play for the Gamecocks.

The Wilmington, N.C., native will have four years of eligibility beginning with the 2021-22 academic year.

"From the first time I saw Saniya play, I was hooked," Staley said. "I've seen her play so many positions, so her versatility is the thing that jumps off the page. She has a jump shot; she can get to the basket; she can shoot Stephen Curry 3s; she has tremendous court vision and is very unselfish, almost to a fault. It doesn't stop there. Her ability to defend, to compete - she wants to win her battle on both sides of the ball, and we love that about her."

A 6-foot guard, Rivers is ranked No. 3 overall in the Class of 2021 and the No. 2 guard in the group. Last week she was among the 50 players named to the watch list for 2021 Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy for High School Girls Player of the Year.