No. 22 Coastal Carolina, Georgia St sorting out QB issues

No. 22 Coastal Carolina and Georgia State will both be sorting through quarterback concerns when they meet on Saturday.

For the Chanticleers (8-1, 4-1 Sun Belt Conference), it's not knowing how long starter Grayson McCall will be out with what the school describes as an "upper-body injury."

For the Panthers (4-5, 3-2), it is about starter Darren Grainger look downfield more rather than relying on the run game.

"We've got to do it in a hurry," Georgia State coach Shawn Elliott said. "We addressed that in our team meeting, what we had to do better offensively, and certainly we've got to throw the ball better. We've got some talented receivers that are doing a lot of blocking right now, and they should be doing a lot more catching."

Georgia State ranks 15th in the FBS and second behind Coastal Carolina in the Sun Belt in the run game.

Grainger has completed 57.7% of his throws for 1,022 yards and 12 touchdowns with just three interceptions. Elliott is looking to get more explosive as they try to play their way into a bowl game.

"We've got to stretch this thing out," he said. "We're playing the game of football in a 10-by-10 box."