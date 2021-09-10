No. 17 Coastal Carolina wins third staight over Kansas 49-22

CONWAY — Reese White ran for 102 yards and three touchdowns, Grayson McCall threw for two scores and ran for a third and No. 17 Coastal Carolina beat Kansas for the third straight season, 49-22 on Friday night.

Coastal Carolina (2-0) hosted a Power Five team for the first time in its five seasons in the FBS and the Jayhawks (1-1) didn't have the firepower to spoil the home team's "White Out" promotion in front of the largest crowd here ever at 17,697.

The Chanticleers' wins at Kansas the last two years certainly raised eyebrows. This one wasn't much of a shocker as Coastal Carolina showed off a deep, talented offense and a relentless defense to put away its Big 12 Conference opponent.

White had touchdown runs of 2, 19 and 3 yards against Kansas after two touchdowns in team's 52-14 opening victory over The Citadel last week. McCall began the scoring with a 33-yard TD pass to Jaivon Heiligh, then had a 2-yard scoring run.

Kansas quarterback Jason Bean, a North Texas transfer, had touchdown runs of 34 and 46 yards as the Jayhawks drew to 28-22 midway through the third quarter.

However, the Chants responded with White's final two touchdowns to open up a 20-point lead.