No. 16 Coastal Carolina eyes division title vs Texas State

No. 16 Coastal Carolina is on the verge of its first conference title just three seasons after climbing into the Football Bowl Subdivision.

The Chanticleers' current nine-game winning streak began with a 24-21 win over Texas State on Nov. 30, 2019, to close last season. The Chants have the first 8-0 start in Sun Belt Conference history heading into Saturday's visit to Texas State in San Marcos.

The Chants are also 6-0 in the Sun Belt after previously failing to win more than two conference games since joining the league in 2017.

The Bobcats (2-9, 2-5 Sun Belt) enter their season finale in shock and grieving following the slaying of teammate Khambrail Winters. The sophomore defensive back was fatally shot Tuesday in what the San Marcos Police Department said was a drug deal gone wrong. Two men were arrested and charged with capital murder.

Texas State canceled a scheduled practice Wednesday but opted to play Saturday.

"It has been a sad time for Bobcat Athletics and Texas State University," Texas State coach Jake Spavital said. "My heart goes out to the Winters family and our student-athletes who are grieving."

The Bobcats were already facing a difficult test against the Chants.