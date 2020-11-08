No. 15 Coastal Carolina uses defense to beat Jaguars 23-6

Marable's TD catch gave Coastal a14-3 lead late in the first quarter. Jaivon Heiligh had a pair of key receptions in the drive, a 7-yarder on a third-and-5 at the CCU 30 and a 42-yarder that featured a few cuts to evade defenders after receiving a pass over the middle.

They drove 74 yards in 13 plays before a third-down sack by Jeffrey Gunter and C.J. Brewer stalled the drive and forced the Jaguars to settle for a 43-yard Guajardo field goal to pull within eight points.

Brayden Matts tackled Jaguars tight end Trent Tyre a yard shy of a first down on a fourth-and-3 at the CCU 30 with 2:30 left in the half, and Massimo Biscardi kicked a 26-yard field goal to give the Chants a 17-6 lead going into halftime.

CCU linebacker Enock Makonzo forced a fumble that was recovered by linebacker Teddy Gallagher by chasing down wide receiver Jalen Tolbert at the CCU 19, and Coastal all but secured the win with a 72-yard drive that ended with a 27-yard Biscardi field goal.

The takeaway

South Alabama: The Jaguars has almost as many first downs (16) as Coastal (18), but were no where close in total yards, getting outgained 445 to 336.