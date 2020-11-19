No. 15 Coastal Carolina looks for more history vs App State

Appalachian State has won five straight since its nonconference loss to undefeated Marshall, tied with Coastal at No. 15 in this week's poll.

The Mountaineers understand to win a fifth consecutive Sun Belt crown, they'll need to end Coastal Carolina's perfect start. That, Appalachian State coach Shawn Clark said, will be difficult.

"Going into the season I knew they wouldn't be last in the conference as they were picked," Clark said. "We played them the last couple of years and they kept getting better and better."

Some other things to watch when Appalachian State faces No. 15 Coastal Carolina:

Bitter rivals

They haven't played each other much, but Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina have met enough to build up a world of harsh feelings the past few years. "We don't need to make this game bigger than what it is. We don't like these guys, they don't like us and we really can't wait to get out there Saturday," Coastal linebacker Teddy Gallagher said.

Hot commodity