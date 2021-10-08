No. 15 Coastal Carolina beats Arkansas State 52-20

JONESBORO, Ark. — Grayson McCall threw a 99-yard touchdown pass on his first attempt and No. 15 Coastal Carolina beat Arkansas State 52-20 on Thursday night for its 11th straight victory.

McCall completed 18 of 23 passes for a career-high 365 yards and four touchdowns without an interception.

Isaiah Likely also had a big night, catching eight passes for 232 yards and four touchdowns — all career highs — and kicking the game off with the school-record 99-yarder.

He became the first tight end in Sun Belt Conference history with four touchdown catches in a game.

"I got the best quarterback in the nation, the best O-Line in the nation. The reason we score 50 points in a game is the chemistry," Likely said. "Our mantra is to score as many points as we can. Score 50 points and get a burger. I love burgers."

Coastal Carolina (6-0, 2-0 Sun Belt) also got scoring runs of 64 yards from Reese White and 67 yards from backup quarterback Bryce Carpenter. — both career longs.

"I thought we played really well the first half and clamped them down," Chanticleers coach Jamey Chadwell said.