No. 1 Bama gets chance to avenge tough loss to No. 22 Auburn

Alabama left Jordan-Hare Stadium last season with its playoff hopes dashed and giddy Auburn fans filling the field.

It's a sobering memory for the top-ranked Crimson Tide going into Saturday's Iron Bowl with the 22nd-ranked Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium. What could go wrong, did go wrong in that 48-45 loss that kept 'Bama from the College Football Playoffs for the first time.

And the Tigers made them pay for just about every misstep.

Auburn (5-2 Southeastern Conference) returned two Mac Jones interceptions for touchdowns and the Tide (7-0) missed a potential tying field goal among other mishaps.

“We didn’t play very well in the game,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said on Monday. "We made a lot of mental errors in the game. Taking nothing away from them, they played really well in the game and they deserved to win.

“We couldn’t make plays when we needed to make them. Gave them a couple of pick-sixes for touchdowns. There’s a lot of things to be learned in every game that you play. There’s a lot of lessons to be learned in that game for us."

It was a back-and-forth affair one.