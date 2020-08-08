Nine tricks may turn into 10

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Calvin Coolidge said, "If you see 10 troubles coming down the road, you can be sure that nine will run into the ditch before they reach you."

If you need 10 tricks to make your contract but can see only nine, do not jump into a ditch. Try to find a 10th winner from somewhere.

In today's deal, South is in four hearts. West leads the diamond king. Declarer takes that trick and cashes his two top hearts, but West discards a diamond on the second round. How should South continue?

North's four-heart rebid was questionable. With such a balanced hand, he should have settled for three no-trump (though that contract probably would have gone down).

South seems destined to lose two hearts and two diamonds. But how many winners does he have?

He has two spades, two hearts, one diamond and (given the good split) three clubs off the top.