Nimmo 2 HRs, leads Megill, Mets over Braves 4-3

Nimmo's seventh homer put New York up 3-0 in the fifth off Ynoa. Nimmo's eighth, coming off Spencer Strider in the seventh, made it 4-1. Both landed in the right-field seats.

"Tonight we saw him getting ready actually early and landing in a strong position and being able to extend the bat," Mets manager Luis Rojas said. "He's a strong human being, and if he gets himself in a position where he can get the barrel out there, things like this can happen. There is power in it."

Rosario hit his 14th homer in the seventh off Heath Hembree, cutting the Mets' lead to 4-2. Adrianza homered off Trevor May in the eighth, and the Braves had two runners in scoring position when the eighth ended on Orlando Arcia's lineout.

Edwin Díaz earned his 32nd save in 38 chances by working the ninth.

The Mets, assured of their fourth losing record in five years, are 30-49 on the road.

Megill, who walked one and struck out six, had lost his last two starts and had 12.86 ERA during that stretch. He had given up 12 homers in his previous six starts.

Jeurys Familia gave up Atlanta's second hit, a single by Adrianza in the sixth. Adrianza scored on Albies' double, trimming the lead to 3-1.