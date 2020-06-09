Nightmare on Main Street

WASHINGTON -- Everyone has had some version of this nightmare: You forget to study for an exam or write a paper that's due in the morning -- or you are running from a monster in hideous pursuit, and you keep falling down.

Relief comes upon waking and realizing that it was all just a bad dream. You are long past the days of term papers and tests and monsters, everyone knows, aren't real.

Except when they are. We hear the words of Stephen King: "Monsters are real, and ghosts are real, too. They live inside us, and sometimes they win."

Now we wake, if we sleep at all, and the nightmare is real -- and the monsters have names.

We don't have to second-guess what happened to George Floyd. We saw the video and recoiled in horror. Nor do we have to deploy euphemisms or dodgy words like "apparently" or "allegedly" to recount how Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for nine minutes, cutting off blood and oxygen as the prone and cuffed man begged for air and his life.