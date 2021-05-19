Night sweats in men could have many causes

Dear Doctor: How common are night sweats in men, and what causes them? I tease my husband that he's having sympathy hot flashes, but he's not amused. The sweats usually happen between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. Neither his primary care physician nor cardiologist have an answer.

Dear Reader: It's true that because night sweats are associated with hormonal shifts during menopause, they are often seen as an issue that affects women. However, as your husband knows firsthand, they can happen to people of any sex. Unlike occasional bouts of nighttime perspiration, which can arise when the bed or the bedroom are too warm, or when you're ill and have a fever, night sweats are defined as repeated episodes of extreme sweating. Even when the room they are sleeping in is cool, someone with night sweats will awaken to find themselves, their pajamas and even their bedding drenched in perspiration.