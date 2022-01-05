NFL teams could lose draft pick for interview violations

The NFL has issued a warning to teams that they could lose a draft pick and face significant fines if club representatives conduct themselves unprofessionally in interviews with draft prospects.

In a memo obtained by the AP that was sent to clubs on Wednesday, the league said a team would forfeit a draft pick between the first and fourth round and be fined a minimum of $150,000 if it's determined a club representative displayed conduct that is "disrespectful, inappropriate, or unprofessional" during an interview. Fines and/or suspensions of individual club employees also could be imposed, according to the memo.

"We aim for dignity, respect and professionalism," league executive Troy Vincent told the AP. "It's that simple."

The league also plans to eliminate the Wonderlic test for prospective players, and it is revising some of its scouting combine drills to better simulate game-related movement. Wide receivers and tight ends will run crossing routes instead of wheel routes, and running backs will run option routes instead of corner and post-corner routes.

Some drills for offensive linemen and defensive players also were revised to better assess in-game player movements.

"All clubs should ensure that prospective draft picks are afforded a respectful and professional NFL environment — one that is consistent with state and federal law and our shared commitment to respect, diversity and inclusion," the memo states.

The NFL has been seeking ways to improve the professional and medical experience for draft prospects at the combine.

Prospects are encouraged to report offensive conduct without retaliation.

Over the past several years, there have been occasional reports of inappropriate questions being asked of draft prospects.

In 2010, then-Miami Dolphins general manager Jeff Ireland apologized to Dallas Cowboys first-round draft pick Dez Bryant for asking during a pre-draft visit whether his mother was a prostitute.

In 2016, then-Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn apologized to Eli Apple because one of his coaches asked the cornerback his sexual preference.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0