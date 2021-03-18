NFL reviewing sex assault claims against Texans QB Watson

Buzbee did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday, but wrote in one of the lawsuits that "Watson's behavior is part of a disturbing pattern of preying on vulnerable woman."

The letter that he briefly posted was from Lisa M. Friel, special counsel for investigations for the NFL. It said it is her job to "look into any allegations that might involve a violation of the League's Personal Conduct Policy." The letter went on to say that the league had "opened an investigation into these allegations and to request the cooperation of your clients in our investigation."

According to the suits, the women live in Texas, Oregon and Georgia and work giving massages. Two claimed that during massages in March and August of last year Watson was sexually suggestive, exposed his genitals and moved toward them in ways that caused his penis to touch their hands.

The lawsuit from the third woman describes similar behavior and alleges that during a massage in December, Watson "coerced" her into giving him oral sex. The woman did not consent and then "blacked out for a few minutes from fear," the lawsuit states.