NFL Playoff Glance

  • 0

By The Associated Press

All Times EST

Divisional Playoffs

Saturday, Jan. 22

Cincinnati at Tennessee

San Francisco at Green Bay

Sunday, Jan. 23

L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay, 3:05 p.m. (NBC)

Buffalo at Kansas City, 6:30 p.m. (CBS)

