NFL players experiment with 'Guardian Caps' to protect heads

It's not hard to notice them.

Buffalo Bills center Mitch Morse joked that when he first tried on the cap he felt like a character in a Halo video game.

"You got people giving you hell, your family being like 'what the hell is this?'" Morse said with a laugh.

Morse said at first his neck was a little sore from wearing the caps, but he's grown to like the added protection.

"It's something that I'm very comfortable with and then we tried it on and, of course, we gave each other hell for how it looks," Morse said. "But then after one practice, I looked at (Bills defensive lineman) Justin Zimmer, I'm like 'man, I know we were getting after it, and I didn't feel anything.'"

Through extensive testing at the Biocore laboratories of Charlottesville, Virginia, the NFL believes the caps reduce the severity of impact blows to the head by about 10%.

Currently, more than 200 colleges are using them, including all top five ranked teams in the country. More than 1,500 high schools and 500 youth programs also use the caps to protect their players and there are currently more than 100,000 Guardian Caps in the market today.