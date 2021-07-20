NFL NOTEBOOK

Tom Brady, Buccaneers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tom Brady embraced his inner comedian to deliver jokes at old friend Donald Trump's expense Tuesday when he and the Super Bowl-winning Tampa Bay Buccaneers visited President Joe Biden at the White House, the first visit by the reigning NFL champions since 2017.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion who once was gifted a "Make America Great Again" hat from Trump that he displayed in his locker at Gillette Stadium compared those backing Trump's false assertion that he won the 2020 election to people who couldn't believe the underdog Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs.

"Not a lot of people think that we could have won, and in fact I think about 40% of the people still don't think we won," Brady said. "You understand that, Mr. President?"

"I understand that," Biden responded.

It was Brady's first visit since 2005 with the New England Patriots when George W. Bush was in office. Brady has won the Super Bowl during four different administrations but skipped visits by the Patriots in 2015 with Barack Obama and 2017 with Trump.