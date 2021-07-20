NFL NOTEBOOK

Tom Brady, Buccaneers
visit Biden at White House
WASHINGTON (AP) — Tom Brady embraced his inner comedian to deliver jokes at old friend Donald Trump's expense Tuesday when he and the Super Bowl-winning Tampa Bay Buccaneers visited President Joe Biden at the White House, the first visit by the reigning NFL champions since 2017.
The seven-time Super Bowl champion who once was gifted a "Make America Great Again" hat from Trump that he displayed in his locker at Gillette Stadium compared those backing Trump's false assertion that he won the 2020 election to people who couldn't believe the underdog Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs.
"Not a lot of people think that we could have won, and in fact I think about 40% of the people still don't think we won," Brady said. "You understand that, Mr. President?"
"I understand that," Biden responded.
It was Brady's first visit since 2005 with the New England Patriots when George W. Bush was in office. Brady has won the Super Bowl during four different administrations but skipped visits by the Patriots in 2015 with Barack Obama and 2017 with Trump.
Brady was front and center this time, one of 42 Bucs players accompanying Biden, coach Bruce Arians and owner Bryan Glazer to the ceremony, which included more than just his jokes. There was some pointed political commentary from Arians and a push from the president for players to get vaccinated against the coronavirus if they hadn't already.
Arians quickly shifted from extolling his Buccaneers' guiding principles of "trust, loyalty, and respect" that focused the team on "one team, one cause" to taking an indirect dig at Republican lawmakers on Capitol Hill who have opposed elements of the president's agenda.
"I hope the Senate and the House start helping you," Arians said to Biden. "One team, one cause."
Biden was presented with the traditional gift of a No. 46 jersey — which Glazer said was appropriate since Tampa Bay is heading into its 46th season as a franchise.
"I know the guys really, really enjoyed it, even with the heat," said Arians, who's eager for the Buccaneers to get their Super Bowl rings Thursday and move on to next season with training camp opening next week. "I just told them it's another work day. We got to get a workout in today, so standing in the sun's a good one."
Jaguars sign Clemson's Etienne
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Running back Travis Etienne, cornerback Tyson Campbell and left tackle Walker Little signed four-year rookie deals with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday.
The Jaguars now have their entire 2021 draft class, including quarterback and No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence, under contract.
Under the NFL's rookie slotting system, Etienne's deal totals $12.9 million and includes a $6.74 million signing bonus. He will count $2.35 million against the salary cap in 2021. The former Clemson running back was the 25th overall pick in the draft.
Campbell's contract is worth a little more than $9 million and includes a $3.9 million signing bonus. The former Georgia defensive back was chosen 33rd overall, the first pick in the second round. Little, who hasn't played since Stanford's 2019 opener, gets a $7.6 million deal, including $2.9 million up front. Little also was a second-rounder, the 45th player off the board.
Jacksonville opens training camp July 28.
Steelers sign
Melvin Ingram
to 1-year deal
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers added depth at outside linebacker and offensive line on the eve of training camp, signing free agents Melvin Ingram and Chaz Green to one-year deals Tuesday.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
Ingram, a former South Carolina University player, was a three-time Pro Bowler during his nine seasons with the Chargers. Ingram had 49 sacks with Los Angeles, including 10.5 in both 2015 and 2017. He did not have a sack in 2020, when he played in just seven games because of a knee injury.
Ingram's arrival gives the Steelers help on the edge following Bud Dupree's departure in free agency over the spring. Ingram will compete for a backup role behind T.J. Watt and second-year player Alex Highsmith.
Green, 29, has appeared in 37 games for three teams during his five-year career. Green played in 15 games last season for Indianapolis. He joins an offensive line in the middle of an overhaul after center Maurkice Pouncey retire, guard David DeCastro was released and left guard Matt Feiler and left tackle Alejandro Villanueva left as free agents.
The defending AFC North champions open training camp Thursday at Heinz Field.
Kansas City Chiefs
re-sign DE Alex Okafor
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Veteran defensive end Alex Okafor has signed a one-year deal to return to the Kansas City Chiefs, just days before the first players begin reporting for training camp.
The Chiefs did not disclose financial terms in announcing the deal Tuesday.
The 30-year-old Okafor has 30 sacks and 183 tackles in eight NFL seasons, including the past two with the Chiefs. He joined the club as a free agent from New Orleans in March 2019, signing a three-year, $18 million contract.
Okafor made an immediate impact in helping rebuild the Kansas City defense, recording five sacks and 21 combined tackles in 10 games. A torn pectoral muscle in Week 15 forced him to finish the season on injured reserve. He missed playing in the team's victory over San Francisco in Super Bowl LIV.