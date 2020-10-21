NFL Glance

Today, Oct. 22
N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 25
Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Houston, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Dallas at Washington, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
San Francisco at New England, 4:25 p.m.
Jacksonville at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Baltimore, Indianapolis, Miami, Minnesota
Monday, Oct. 26
Chicago at L.A. Rams, 8:15 p.m.
