NFL Glance
NFL Glance

  • Updated
Today, Oct. 22

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Houston, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at New England, 4:25 p.m.

Jacksonville at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Baltimore, Indianapolis, Miami, Minnesota

Monday, Oct. 26

Chicago at L.A. Rams, 8:15 p.m.

