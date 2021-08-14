Newton praises Jones' work ethic

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Cam Newton likes to have fun. You can tell by the way he dresses and the hats he wears. You hear it in his voice and see it when he's celebrating or dancing on the football field.

Mac Jones might like to have fun, but right now, the Patriots rookie is all business. He's working hard to learn a difficult offense and acclimate to the NFL.

The veteran and rookie quarterback are certainly different in their current approaches to the game of football, but their relationship and bond seem strong. After Thursday's preseason game against Washington, Newton talked about how he's tried to get Jones to laugh a little and also gave high praise to the rookie for his work ethic.

Jones finished 13 for 19 for 87 yards in five total series in his preseason debut. Newton finished 4 for 7 for 49 yards in two series.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0