Wilson facing Boroughs challenge in 2nd District

The demographics of the 1st District, though, differ drastically from the 2nd. Stretching along the coastal areas of Charleston and Beaufort, the 1st District has experienced an influx of retirees from more liberal parts of the country who have brought their politics with them over the years.

In terms of fundraising, Boroughs has several times bested Wilson in quarterly filings, raising more than $2 million over the course of her campaign.

"I am a daughter of this district, and all I want is to do right by it," Boroughs said earlier this month at her only debate with Wilson.

Wilson has brought in roughly $1.5 million over the course of the campaign.

Manifesting in a slew of television ads and relentless campaigning across the district, much of Boroughs' effort has been centered around raising her profile, given the longevity and high name recognition of her opponent, who was first elected to the U.S. House in 2001 and previously served 17 years in the South Carolina Senate.

Wilson, 73, has kept a relatively low profile since a brief brush with national infamy when he yelled "You lie!" at President Barack Obama during a speech before a 2009 joint session of Congress.