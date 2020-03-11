WHO declares pandemic

GENEVA — The World Health Organization declared Wednesday that the global coronavirus crisis is now a pandemic as and several American cities joined European counterparts in banning large gatherings.
By reversing course and using the charged word "pandemic" that it had previously shied away from, the U.N. health agency sought to shock lethargic countries into pulling out all the stops.
"We have called every day for countries to take urgent and aggressive action. We have rung the alarm bell loud and clear," said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO chief.
"All countries can still change the course of this pandemic. If countries detect, test, treat, isolate, trace and mobilize their people in the response," he said. "We are deeply concerned by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction."
President Donald Trump was considering a national disaster declaration and new travel advisories while Congress unveiled a coronavirus aid package as Washington raced Wednesday to confront the outbreak that's moving dramatically across the country and disrupting the daily lives of Americans.
After days of trying to downplay the threat, Trump announced he would be delivering a prime-time Oval Office address to the nation at 9 p.m. Wednesday on the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The swiftly mounting effort to contain the outbreak and financial fallout intensified on a grueling day as the number of confirmed cases of the infection topped 1,000 in the U.S. Communities nationwide canceled public events in the hopes of halting the spread of the infection.
Testifying on Capitol Hill, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned that the outbreak in the U.S. is going to get worse.
"I can say we will see more cases, and things will get worse than they are right now," Fauci told the House Oversight and Reform Committee. Facing questions from lawmakers, Fauci explained, “It is 10 times more lethal than the seasonal flu.” The hearing was abruptly paused as he and other high-level officials rushed back to the White House for meetings.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi planned to unveil the economic assistance package, with voting possible as soon as Thursday, on sick pay and other measures to help those self-quarantining or missing work as officials encourage people to limit social interactions to slow the rise of infections.
After lawmakers from both parties rebuffed Trump's proposed payroll tax break, bipartisan support appeared to be forming for the House's package, which would focus on more immediate issues — sick pay, unemployment benefits, free tests and other resources for American suddenly hit by the crisis.
Undertaking the most sweeping efforts yet to contain the nation’s coronavirus outbreak, authorities banned large gatherings in the hard-hit Seattle area and San Francisco and closed Seattle's schools Wednesday, while the NCAA announced it will hold March Madness basketball games around the country in near-empty arenas.
In a state where 29 victims have died — at least 22 from the same suburban Seattle nursing home — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee prohibited activities involving more than 250 people. The ban, encompassing an area of 4 million people, applies to houses of worship and baseball's Seattle Mariners, whose home games will be moved.
“This is not just your ordinary flu,” Inslee said. “This demands a response consistent with the nature of the threat.”
In San Francisco, Mayor London Breed banned all gatherings of 1,000 or more people for the next two weeks in the city of 880,000, including Golden State Warriors basketball games. California's Santa Clara County, home to San Jose and Silicon Valley, did the same.
The Seattle public school system, which has about 53,000 students, announced that it would close starting Thursday.
NCAA President Mark Emmert said the men's and women's Division I college basketball tournament games, scheduled to begin next week, will be closed to all but essential staff members and players' families.
The all-out drive to encourage “social distancing” — the new catchphrase amid the crisis — unfolded as infections in the U.S. topped 1,000 and the death toll climbed to at least 37. The outbreak has spread to as many as 40 states, with Arkansas and New Mexico reporting their first cases of the virus Wednesday.
Iran and Italy are the new front lines of the fight against the virus that started in China, the WHO said.
"They're suffering but I guarantee you other countries will be in that situation soon," said Dr. Mike Ryan, the WHO's emergencies chief.
WHO officials said they thought long and hard about labeling the crisis a pandemic — meaning a new virus causing sustained outbreaks in multiple regions of the world.
The risk of employing the term, Ryan said, is "if people use it as an excuse to give up."
But the benefit is "potentially of galvanizing the world to fight."
Underscoring the mounting challenge: The case count outside China has multiplied 13-fold over the last two weeks to over 118,000, with the disease now responsible for 4,291 deaths, WHO said.