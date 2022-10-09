'We are here to inspire generations to come': SC State First Lady Agatha Conyers Luncheon held

First Lady Agatha Youmans Conyers is “Ready to Do and Dare” as her family embarks on their new journey at South Carolina State. The university had not seen a first lady since 2015, and she is wasting no time, as she dedicated her inaugural First Lady’s Luncheon to her new scholarship fund.

“The scholarship will encompass all students. No matter where you are in your path, it is made to help students stay in school,” Conyers said at the event. “Right now, we are in the process of building the funds, and details are yet to come. We want to maintain the scholarship even after my time.”

As a member of the Alpha Xi Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta, her sorority sisters and other invited guests filled the room at the Orangeburg Public Library and Conference Center with excitement and gratitude. The luncheon was part of the weeklong celebration for the inauguration of Mrs. Conyers’s husband, Alexander Conyers, the university’s 13th president.

Charleston TV personality Octavia Mitchell, an SC State alumna and an Alpha Xi member was elated by the opportunity to be the luncheon’s speaker.

“It feels amazing to be here and celebrate our first lady and wonderful president. It is a blessing to be back here,” said Mitchell.

As an alumna, Mitchell believes the Conyers’s love and investment in SC State is on a different level.

“They live and breathe SC State and that makes all the difference,” Mitchell said. “The minute they got here you could feel the difference. You can’t compare the love. They both walked the grounds of SC State, they wanted to be here, and they have always given back. Even after their individual careers, they came to give back to SC State.”

When asked about Mrs. Conyers dedicating her luncheon to her scholarship fund for the students, Mitchell said it speaks volumes on her character.

“I know what it is like to pay for college. I am a first-generation college graduate. I know the struggle, so for her to make this part of her platform and make sure that students have some debt relief is just amazing,” Mitchell said. “It shows her character and how much she wants to give back to our university and the young people in this country. She is an amazing role model. That she is doing phenomenal things is a blessing to not only the university but everyone who meets her.”

Mrs. Conyers’ first cousin, Linda Prince Johnson, said, “It is not by chance that she is here today in this place of honor. She is equipped with everything she needs to assist the President in taking this University to the next level.”

The Youmans-Conyers Bulldog Legacy runs deep. Mrs. Conyers’s grandparents are responsible for 17 graduates from SC state and six Bulldog marriages.

Johnson trusts Conyers’s love for SC State, as she has been active in the National Alumni Association, a key fundraiser for the Class of ’86, and has always supported causes that bring honor to the institution.

“It is an honor and I’m happy for her. I wouldn’t say any of this is a shock. They’ve been doing this, but not for personal gain. It was for the strength of the university,” said SC State senior Ace Conyers, son of Agatha and Alexander Conyers. “Many people don’t know that my father had a big job before this. He let go of that to be pursue SC State. They love SC State and want to see it as its highest peak.”

“I have always said my mom has three kids – me, Ace, and SC State,” said daughter Alyssa Conyers.

The luncheon exuded women empowerment and focused on health and wellness, including self-care. The program encouraged others to not let life’s demands harm their health and continually speak positive “I am” affirmations.

“Every woman knocks down different barriers,” said Mrs. Conyers. “With my mom having dementia, although she was quite healthy – I’m not sure if she really took care of her health. I mean in ways of, did she really get enough sleep? Probably not, did she worry too much? Absolutely. Just being overworked – I know that has a lot to do with mental health and just keeping your brain strong. Staying active and positive, always trying to find the good in things versus sitting in sorrow.”

In addition to the scholarship fund, Mrs. Conyers looks to create a place of worship on campus for students. She sees a student chapel for SC State in the works soon.