WATCH NOW: Weird video of Earth’s rotation from a new perspective
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has found the body of an 18-year-old woman missing since mid-summer. A man charged in other crimes is a…
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has found the body of an 18-year-old woman missing since mid-summer. A man charged in other crimes is a…
A driver died in a one-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County early Sunday morning, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper David Jones.
A former deputy ensnared in a federal drug sting will serve time in prison.
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
Former Springfield Police Chief LaCra Sharod Jenkins will spend five years in federal prison for his roles in various schemes. He must also pe…
A motorist died Saturday morning after a Jeep SUV traveling the wrong way on Interstate 26 struck a Kia Optima.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
An 18-year-old has been charged with attempted murder and armed robbery, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.
A Santee middle schooler died of a gunshot wound, according to the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office.