WATCH NOW: Bamberg County resident tests positive for coronavirus

An additional person has tested positive for the coronavirus in Bamberg County, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
DHEC announced on Sunday that the state has 163 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and five additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 8,816 and those who have died to 385.
Four of those deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Dillon, Horry, Richland and Sumter counties, and one death occurred in a middle-aged individual in Florence County.
Bamberg County now has 17 cases, 104 estimated cases and no deaths from the coronavirus.
The latest case is in Denmark’s 29042 ZIP code, which now has 10 cases and 61 estimated cases.
No new cases were reported in Orangeburg and Calhoun counties.
Orangeburg County has 112 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 688 estimated cases. There have been two deaths.
Calhoun County has eight cases, 49 estimated cases and one death.
Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
As South Carolina increases testing, there will likely be more laboratory-confirmed cases. The total number of tests performed Saturday statewide was 7,471 and the percent positive was 2.2%. When the percent positive is low, it may indicate that more widespread testing is being performed and the percent positive may more accurately reflect how much disease is present in the community.
DHEC is working with community partners to enhance COVID-19 testing across the state as part of the agency’s statewide testing strategy.
DHEC’s goal is to test 2 percent of the population or 110,000 South Carolinians per month.
DHEC says it is currently on track to meet this target by the end of the month. As of Sunday, more than 60,000 tests have been conducted for the month of May.
Concerned about COVID-19?
