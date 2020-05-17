WATCH NOW: Bamberg County resident tests positive for coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

An additional person has tested positive for the coronavirus in Bamberg County, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC announced on Sunday that the state has 163 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and five additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 8,816 and those who have died to 385.

Four of those deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Dillon, Horry, Richland and Sumter counties, and one death occurred in a middle-aged individual in Florence County.

Bamberg County now has 17 cases, 104 estimated cases and no deaths from the coronavirus.

The latest case is in Denmark’s 29042 ZIP code, which now has 10 cases and 61 estimated cases.

No new cases were reported in Orangeburg and Calhoun counties.

Orangeburg County has 112 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 688 estimated cases. There have been two deaths.

Calhoun County has eight cases, 49 estimated cases and one death.