Voorhees students recognized during luncheon

DENMARK – Voorhees University and the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) recognized five UNCF scholars and thanked corporate and community sponsors for their support during a luncheon Oct. 20.

During the annual UNCF Corporate and Community Luncheon, Rosalind D. McGinnis, the organization’s area development director, welcomed guests and discussed the event’s purpose.

“The purpose of this luncheon is to bring corporate and community leaders in Bamberg County and the surrounding areas together to provide scholarship support to Voorhees University students. Thank you,” she said.

Voorhees University President Ronnie Hopkins said, “We see UNCF as both a thought and support partner. The organization helps students directly but it does so much more. For instance, Voorhees is one of four UNCF Liberal Arts Innovation Centers. Our center promotes health and wellness access and equity.”

With the focus on student scholarships, Hopkins said, “Many students will graduate with less debt because UNCF is a household name at Voorhees.”

The following students were recognized at the luncheon. They expressed appreciation that they could focus more on academics and less on financial issues because of support from UNCF and corporate and community sponsors.

In a short video, the audience heard from each student.

Zay’Aunna Beard is a senior sports management major from Denmark, with a 3.2 GPA. Kyneisha Graham is a senior psychology major from Green Sea, S.C., with a 3.48 GPA. Simya Levine, president of the SGA, is a junior public health professional major from Columbia, S.C., with a 4.0 GPA. Zykevia Mitchell is a senior criminal justice major from Talbotton, Ga., with a 3.69 GPA. And Keyana Yeoman, Miss Voorhees University, is a senior mass communication major from Leland, N.C., with a 3.5 GPA.

Lonnie White, IV, the business manager for SGA, was also recognized at the luncheon. White has been selected to represent Voorhees as a member of the 2022-2023 UNCF Ambassadors Program.

Those in attendance to support the student scholars and UNCF included South Carolina State Senator John L. Scott, Jr. and Denmark Mayor Gerald Wright.