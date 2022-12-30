 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vacant home in Orangeburg damaged by ‘suspicious’ fire

Experts say you have only about 3 minutes to get out if your house catches on fire. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Fire damaged the home at 478 Cannon Bridge Road in Orangeburg early Thursday, according to an incident report.

Someone called 911 at 12:09 a.m. after seeing smoke coming from the roof.

A neighbor told deputies that no one lives in the home.

“The abandoned residence was unoccupied at the time of this incident,” a deputy noted.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety firefighters arrived at the house first and put the fire out.

The fire marshal told a deputy that the fire is being treated as “suspicious,” the report states.

The fire marshal told the deputy that a person may have set a fire in the home to try to keep warm, but the fire got out of control, the report states.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

Woman shot, killed in Santee

Woman shot, killed in Santee

A 33-year-old woman was shot and killed in Santee, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

