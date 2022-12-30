UPDATED: Teen faces murder charge; 15-year-old is 4th suspect in Orangeburg shooting

A 15-year-old male has been charged in the Nov. 28 shooting death of Ricke Irick outside his Orangeburg home, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“We’ve been narrowing down the location to where this individual had apparently relocated in Berkeley County after this shooting,” Ravenell said in a Friday press release.

“Once we obtained the necessary paperwork, we brought him back to face a charge of murder,” he said.

Due to his age, the sheriff’s office is withholding the name of the accused teen. The teen was taken into custody on Thursday.

Irick’s mother discovered her son’s body in their Estate Court yard in Orangeburg when she prepared to leave for work.

Three other suspects have also been charged with murder in Irick’s death: Dwayne Deeandre Smalls, of an Old State Road apartment in Holly Hill, Nasir Raekwon Alvin Washington of Broad Street, Orangeburg and Jaquail Mack, 17, of Bowman.

Smalls, Washington and Mack are also facing other charges in recent incidents.

One of those incidents is a carjacking that occurred on Oct. 22 in the parking lot of the Walmart located at 2795 North Road in Orangeburg.

On Friday, investigators took a fourth suspect into custody in that carjacking incident: Dayvon Ja’Quin Simmons, 20, of 294 Washington Town Road, Summerville. Simmons has not been charged in Irick’s death.

Simmons and his three co-defendants are facing one count each of criminal conspiracy and carjacking in the incident.

Simmons and his co-defendants are accused of stealing a woman’s Toyota Camry at gunpoint at 3:57 a.m. on Oct. 22.

The woman said the robbery occurred as she arrived at Walmart at the start her shift.

As she sat in the driver’s seat, she noticed a bright light shining through the driver’s door window.

A man opened the door and yanked her. She fell to the ground, an incident report states.

Another man entered the front passenger’s door and moved over to the driver’s seat.

As the woman tried to get up from the ground, the man in the driver’s seat pointed a gun at her, she said.

The man drove off in her car while the first man left in a red Chevrolet Impala. Simmons is accused of being the getaway driver.

If Simmons is convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

If his co-defendants are convicted, they face up to life in prison.