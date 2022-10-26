University of South Carolina adopts USC in branding reversal

COLUMBIA — The University of South Carolina is officially returning to its previous acronym "USC" following concern from alumni and other stakeholders, the school said Wednesday.

The update marks the end for the "UofSC" logo mark, which was adopted in 2019.

"The actions announced today reflect our commitment to enhancing our iconic brand," USC President Michael Amiridis said in a statement. "In my short time back at the university, alumni and other stakeholders have told me how important it is to return the USC name back to the institution. We are initiating that change today."

The new spirit mark will also include 1801, the year the university was founded. Athletic logos will not be impacted, according to the statement.

A previous branding fight between the University of South Carolina and the University of Southern California almost made its way to the U.S. Supreme Court. In October 2010, the high court declined to hear an appeal from the Palmetto State school, which sought to trademark a baseball cap logo with the initials "SC." The Golden State school said the symbol looked too similar to their trademarked "SC" logo.

While this update won't take effect until Jan. 4, 2023, some changes will occur immediately as signs are replaced, according to the release.