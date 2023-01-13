UNCOVERED: Gas utility appointee in Chester lands appliances, labor from agency she oversees

CHESTER — Linda Short, a longtime board member for the public Chester County Natural Gas Authority, recently had agency workers install gas appliances at her new home 60 miles away in Columbia, work the agency apparently did for free, an Uncovered investigation found.

Short also nabbed a pricey grill and gas logs from the agency at prices typically unavailable to the public, records show.

When asked whether this was an appropriate use of ratepayers’ money, Paul Dillingham, an attorney for the authority, said the utility installs gas appliances for free when customers buy them directly from the agency.

He added that there’s “no prohibition on the sale and delivery of appliances outside Chester County.”

Short’s purchase of appliances and use of the agency’s employees comes on the heels of similar questionable spending practices that once attracted the attention of lawmakers and Gov. Henry McMaster.

Chester County Natural Gas Authority is one of five public gas authorities in South Carolina. Others are in York and Lancaster counties, the Clinton and Newberry area and the Upstate. Together, they serve more than 160,000 customers.

All five are special purpose districts — government entities set up to provide specific functions, such as fire protection or sewage treatment.

In the gas authorities’ cases, community leaders created them in the 1950s to provide heating and cooking gas to people in rural areas who had been left behind by investor-owned utilities.

But an Uncovered report in 2021 showed some special purpose districts, including the five gas authorities, were hotbeds of abuse — islands of governance where leaders served themselves instead of the people they represent. (The Post and Courier-led Uncovered project is a statewide partnership with community newspapers that seeks to shine a light on questionable government conduct, especially in rural areas.)

Previous Uncovered reports highlighted how board members of the gas authorities routinely traveled with the very executives and they’re supposed to regulate. They spent tens of thousands of dollars at five-star resorts, bringing their wives and husbands along. They dined at expensive restaurants, played golf, enjoyed wine-tasting tours — even flew down zip lines. All on ratepayers’ tabs and far from the eyes of residents they’re supposed to serve.

The questionable spending practices went beyond travel. At home, board members in Chester and Clinton-Newberry also snapped up discounts on meat smokers, washing machines and grills, earlier reports revealed. In Clinton and Newberry, authority workers delivered and installed the appliances for free. Ordinary ratepayers pay between $50 to $70 an hour for these services.

The most recent example involved Short, a former state senator from Chester who has chaired the gas authority’s five-member board.

In late August, Short bought a home in downtown Columbia, property records show. About two weeks later, gas authority workers arrived from Chester to do some gas-related work. The agency’s territory includes Chester County and slivers of Union and Fairfield counties, about an hour’s drive from the downtown Columbia neighborhood where Short bought the house. “What about it?” Short said when contacted by The Post and Courier about the crew’s work.

When asked if she paid the agency, she said, “I paid the gentleman separately.” Asked for specifics, she said, “I think you need to talk to our attorney” and hung up.

The newspaper sought records under the state’s open records law about payments for appliances and labor that board members paid to the agency. The authority provided no records detailing whether Short paid for the crew’s time and labor.

But records did reveal Short bought more than $1,700 in gas appliances from the authority on Sept. 16, including a Napoleon 500 gas grill for $895.89.

The grill typically sells for about $1,160 from the authority’s store and $1,300 at other retailers, according to a Post and Courier review of prices at 23 other stores. Officials redacted her address on the receipt.

Dillingham, the authority’s attorney, said Short did not receive “a substantial discount,” adding that the agency sells appliances to customers at “a very low to no mark up” to encourage more use of natural gas. As for having a crew install the appliances outside the agency’s territory, Dillingham said implications of any wrongdoing were incorrect.

Meantime, Short’s term was set to expire last June, according to the secretary of state’s directory of special purpose districts. The governor appoints board members after receiving nominations from local officials. Dillingham said that board members generally serve until a replacement is named, and that Short remains an active board member “and still maintains her home in Chester County.”

South Carolina’s ethics laws allow most public servants to accept all kinds of gifts as long as they report them to the State Ethics Commission on a form called a “statement of economic interest.”

But this law typically doesn’t cover an important group of government officials — board members of special purpose districts such as the Chester County Natural Gas Authority.

It’s a loophole that critics have long said smooths the way for officials to accept perks from agencies they’re supposed to regulate, while making it more difficult for the public to find out about possible influence peddling and conflicts of interest.

In 2021, after the initial Uncovered reports about the gas authorities, Gov. Henry McMaster called on the General Assembly to close the loophole. Several state lawmakers introduced a bill to do just that. At the time, Sen. Wes Climer, a Republican from Rock Hill and co-sponsor, railed against what he said was the abuse of ratepayers’ money. “This behavior cannot stand.”

But the bill went nowhere.