UMV mission group responds in Vance in wake of Ian

VANCE — United Methodist Volunteers in Mission Disaster Response came to the rescue Saturday, Oct. 1, after Hurricane Ian damaged a residence at 115 Natalie Drive in Vance.

Eleven volunteers worked a dangerous situation that included the crashing of an oak tree and another smaller tree into the home of Dwane Sims, who was thankful he was not injured or worse during the storm the day before, according to SC United Methodist Volunteers In Mission Disaster Response Coordinator Billy Robinson.

Volunteers were directed to the need for help by Orangeburg County Emergency Services Director Billy Staley.

Volunteers blessed to help after tornadoes; UM group clears trees, protects homes

“With God's provision, we were able to get the big tree removed using chainsaws, rope and a lot of physical energy. We then proceeded to tarp the severely damaged home, which will need a lot of structural repairs, including the roof and interior,” Robinson said.

People are also reading…

Another United Methodist Disaster Response Team worked at Holly Hill United Methodist Church in Holly Hill using pumps to get water out of the basement. Other teams were at work across the state in Summerville, Little River and Pawleys Island.

Mission of Christian love: S.C. team of volunteers responds to those in need after 'Ida's' destruction

“We are standing by awaiting the call from Florida and will send teams to help there as soon as we receive the request,” Robinson said.

