TRIBUTE: 'You can always know he's going to be there'

April 26, 2015
Sen. John W. Matthews Jr. was honored with a community breakfast on March 28, 2015, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Orangeburg in celebration of his 40 years of service to Orangeburg County and South Carolina.
“Sen. Matthews is the longest serving African-American state lawmaker and first African-American to be assistant minority leader in the Senate," said Betty Henderson, event chair. "He has served as the chair of the S.C. Legislative Black Caucus but most importantly, he was the first black elected official since Reconstruction here in Orangeburg County."
“John believes in making strong communities, building senior citizen centers, quality education for our children, empowering economic development, growing wealth in our community and building infrastructure in our towns and cities," she said. "When you have a need for Sen. Matthews, you can always know he's going to be there.
“We, the people, thank you, Sen. John Matthews, for 40 years of loyal and dedicated service.”
The Orangeburg County mayors in Matthews’ district who proclaimed March 28 as Sen. John Matthews Jr. Day were: Orangeburg Mayor Michael C. Butler, Santee Mayor Donnie Hilliard, Vance Mayor Michael Aiken, Holly Hill Mayor William Johnson, Branchville Mayor Glenn Miller, Eutawville Mayor Jefferson Johnson, Rowesville Mayor Paul Bishop and Bowman Mayor Marion Glenn.
Tributes were presented by Brian Matthews and Matthew Hicks; Sen. Brad Hutto; Sen. Darrell Jackson/Antjuan Seawright; Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright; Councilman Willie B. Owens; former secretary and office manager Valerie Tresvant; Councilman Willie Davis; and lifetime friend Nathaniel Gaines. Expressions of gratitude were presented by 92-year-old Bennie Prezzy, Silas Seabrooks and Samuetta Marshall.
Special music included vocal performances by Marion Bradley, who sang, “I Can’t Even Walk Without Him Holding My Hand,” and the John Matthews Ensemble, which performed an original selection titled, “Thank You, John Matthews.” The Rev. Larry McCutcheon gave the invocation and benediction.
The program closed with remarks by the honoree.
Representing S.C. State Senate District 39 in Berkeley, Calhoun, Colleton, Dorchester and Orangeburg counties, Matthews is a Democrat who was first elected to the chamber in 1984. He served in the South Carolina House of Representatives from 1975-1984.
A native of Bowman, Matthews is a retired elementary school principal, businessman and farmer. He graduated from South Carolina State College and attended Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College and Lincoln Electrical Institute.
Matthews holds honorary doctorate degrees from the College of Charleston and South Carolina State University. His awards include: Induction into the South Carolina Black Hall of Fame; Minority Business Advocate of the Year, U.S. Small Business Administration; Distinguished Alumni Award, South Carolina State University; South Carolina Primary Health Care Legislator of the Year; and the Orangeburg County Democrat of the Year.