TRIBUTE: 'You can always know he's going to be there'

April 26, 2015

Sen. John W. Matthews Jr. was honored with a community breakfast on March 28, 2015, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Orangeburg in celebration of his 40 years of service to Orangeburg County and South Carolina.

“Sen. Matthews is the longest serving African-American state lawmaker and first African-American to be assistant minority leader in the Senate," said Betty Henderson, event chair. "He has served as the chair of the S.C. Legislative Black Caucus but most importantly, he was the first black elected official since Reconstruction here in Orangeburg County."

“John believes in making strong communities, building senior citizen centers, quality education for our children, empowering economic development, growing wealth in our community and building infrastructure in our towns and cities," she said. "When you have a need for Sen. Matthews, you can always know he's going to be there.

“We, the people, thank you, Sen. John Matthews, for 40 years of loyal and dedicated service.”