TRIBUTE: Senator says gas tax is solution

April 6, 2017

The gasoline tax is the best way to repair South Carolina roads, Bowman Sen. John Matthews told Orangeburg County Council.

Matthews on Monday briefed the elected county leaders about the status of bills in the state Legislature, including the proposal to raise the gas tax.

“Everybody I talk to wants to fix these roads, but not everybody wants to pay for it,” the lawmaker said. “In fixing highway construction, you’ve got to have reliable and predictable revenue over a period of time so you can plan.

“The only way to do that in this state is to do it through a gas tax."

Matthews said if the state tries to pay for road improvements through the budget, “that really means that 100 percent of those taxes will come from the citizens that live in this state.”

“If we do it by a gas tax, 30 percent of that will come from people who live outside,” he said.

Tourists passing through South Carolina will contribute to this fund as well as truck drivers, Matthews said. He noted that diesel fuel in South Carolina is roughly 16 cents cheaper a gallon than in North Carolina and Georgia.