TRIBUTE: Message to Matthews: 'You've got to run'

March 1, 2015
After 40 years in the General Assembly — 30 of them in the Senate — Sen. John Matthews says it’s easier to analyze the past than the future.
“Looking back, there are a lot of things I have gone through or did that I would probably do differently,” the Bowman Democrat said. “But when you add it all up, I am comfortable with those things I have stood for, the positions I have taken and the economic benefit that is coming out of that.”
At 74, Matthews is the longest-serving African-American state lawmaker and the first African-American to hold the position of assistant minority leader in the Senate. He has also served as leader of the Legislative Black Caucus
Since being elected to the S.C. House of Representatives in 1975, Matthews has been a cheerleader for rural economic development, educational and racial equality, and job creation.
Helping rural communities in many ways has come naturally for Matthews.
“Everybody ought to know where they come from,” he said, noting his roots are in rural Orangeburg County.
It is this philosophy that has been a driving force in his decision-making on the state Senate floor.
Growing up
Matthews was born April 21, 1940, the son of the late John Wesley Sr. and Victoria (Williams) Matthews. He was one of five children.
His father, a United Methodist preacher in charge of two churches, had to work several jobs.
“Back then, a preacher’s salary was not sufficient to live on,” Matthews said. “He was into contracting. He also ran a barber shop and had a soda shop.”
Matthews’ father was also a farmer.
“He had about 187 acres,” Matthews said. “It was a nice farm. You could make a living off of a farm that size.”
Matthews looked up to his father.
“I wanted to go into business because my father was in business,” he said.
Matthews also remembers when he was in third grade staying with his grandmother “out in the country.”
“My grandmother lived all by herself,” he said. “My mother allowed me to stay with her during the weekend. I was the messenger in case she got sick and I ran errands.”
Those weekends had an influence on the young Matthews.
“She made me believe in myself,” he said. “She told me her history about her struggles and about how her mother was a slave and how her daddy was a slave. She talked about those different times. That really impacted me and showed me you really have to do something to bring about changes.”
“The 70s were the latter part of that change,” Matthews said.
First glimpse of politics
The 1960s were the height of the civil rights movement across the country.
A graduate of South Carolina State University, Matthews saw the struggles firsthand and was content to remain in the background of the struggle.
“I was always a background guy,” he recalled. “I liked organization and putting together groups dealing with community issues. I thought that is where I wanted to be.”
The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People provided an avenue for Matthews to get involved. He served as the local organization’s youth president for several years.
“That was during the time frame when African Americans began pushing for change,” he said.
When it became time to elect a representative for then-House District 94, the NAACP sought a candidate to run for the seat.
“I was on the screening committee,” Matthews said. “I was not a candidate.”
After the screening process was complete, the 32-year-old realized he was going to be the candidate.
“You’ve got to run,” Matthews was told by the organization’s leaders. “And that is how I got involved in politics. It was 1974.”
Serving as a school principal and teacher, Matthews juggled the demands of a campaign and work.
“Our theme was ‘Your Fair Share’ and that resonated with people,” Matthews said. “We passed the Civil Rights Bill in 1964, and we passed the Voting Rights Bill in 1965. The emphasis had been there to bring about the change and I wanted to be a part of the change.”
Matthews defeated Heyward Dantzler for the House seat.
Matthews was one of 13 black members of the South Carolina House of Representatives elected that year due to the redrawing of district lines to increase the number of districts with a high percentage of African American voters. It was the largest number of African Americans to serve in the General Assembly since Reconstruction.
Race relations and education
Matthews officially became a member of the S.C. House of Representatives in January 1975.
He was in for a surprise.
“Sometimes you think you are bright and know everything but after you get there, you find out you did not know anything,” he said.
As a young representative, Matthews said the issues facing the state were obvious.
“The basic issue in my community was race, because we did not have any African Americans as mayor, nor on City Council, nor on County Council,” he said. “We did not have any school board members or a deputy sheriff.”
“The immediate problem for me was giving African-American communities access and inclusion into the political process,” Matthews continued. “Once I saw that happen, I started moving on economic development issues.”
Matthews says while he has sponsored and co-sponsored a number of bills over the years, he is most proud of the Education Improvement Act of 1984.
The act raised the state sales tax by a penny on the dollar to pay for remedial and advanced classes, higher teachers’ salaries, early-childhood programs and new basic-skills tests, including a high school graduation exam.
The state intervened in school districts which had scores and other indicators dip below set levels.
“That transformed our educational system,” Matthews said. “Education is not the kind of thing you can invest in one time and back off.
“It is a continuum. I am beginning to see movement again. We’ve got to educate these kids. My father had a philosophy: If my neighbor is better off, I am better off.”
Though race still plays a role, Matthews said today the issues facing the state are a little different and his focus has changed.
“The number one issue is poverty,” he said. “I have seen a flip.”
Matthews described education as “the great equalizer.”
“If you give them a quality education and give them job training, they will find jobs,” Matthews said. “Education is the most efficient way to move a population from poverty to prosperity.”
Matthews believes improving education has worked.
“When you look at the amount of money we put in public education and when you look at the test data, you will begin to see more improvements in rural communities and overall improvements in public education and student outcomes,” he said. “If you go to a private school and compare like schools to public education, you will find there is no difference in terms of outcome.”
More recently, Matthews has supported the consolidation of Orangeburg County’s three school districts into one.
Both he and Sen. Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, introduced a bill last session that would have consolidated the districts. The bill did not become law.
“When I was born, the quality of education was determined by the color of your skin and now it is determined by your zip code,” Matthews said.
Matthews said depending on the school district, money has varied by as much as $1,500 per pupil and $4,000 per teacher.
“My goal is to eliminate that so that a child living in this county, regardless of where they live, has access to the same quality of education,” he said.
Matthews said the main purpose of consolidating school districts is not to close schools, but eliminate unnecessary administrative expenses.
“You would take a basic 4 percent model and say we can only spend 4 percent of total revenue on administration. You could shift about $3 million from administration to the classroom and students a year,” he said.
Matthews said education is the key to turning around generational poverty.
“We cannot change the African-American community unless we strengthen” historically black colleges and universities, he said. “We have almost two-thirds more kids in the African American community that have to go to college than are going to college today.”
Matthews said S.C. State will also be critical in forming and developing people to work in the science, technology, engineering and math fields.
“They tell us 52 percent of jobs coming into the state will be STEM related,” he said. “If you look at our people, we don’t have the skill sets to match just to those potential growth companies. It is in our best interest to invest in those institutions because we all benefit.”
Rural development
In 1984, Matthews was elected to the state Senate representing District 39. The district includes portions of Orangeburg, Calhoun, Dorchester, Berkeley and Colleton counties.
At the top of the list of accomplishments in the Senate, Matthews places the Rural Development Act of 1996.
The law provides incentives for economic development in rural areas through the creation of Community Development Corporations and Community Development Financial Institutions.
The CDCs and CDFIs provide credit and financial services to underserved markets and populations. CDFIs are certified by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, which provides funds to CDFIs.
“They are loans for small business,” Matthews said. “If you are in a rural community with blight, you can’t get somebody to invest in that unless there is an inducement to make it happen. It provides tax credits.”
Currently, there is a CDC and a CDFI in Charleston and in Greenville. Matthews says he hopes to bring one to the Orangeburg area.
“Rural communities have to do more to help themselves in what I call a ‘growth from within’ strategy by looking at what assets we do have and how do we take those assets that we do have and leverage those with other assets that do grow,” he said.
Matthews said throughout his political career, he has had a desire to improve rural communities through economic development.
“About 15 years ago, (former Orangeburg County Council Chairman) John Rickenbacker and I started talking about rural economic development and out of that came the penny sales tax,” Matthews said. “Infrastructure was our biggest problem and we had to put a mechanism in place.”
Matthews said the benefits have been realized through the development of the Lake Marion Regional Water Agency, the John Matthews Jr. Industrial Park and the Santee Jafza Magna Park.
He also noted the creation of the Winding Woods Commerce Park developed at a 610-acre site at the corner of Winding Woods Road and U.S. Highway 78 in Dorchester County. Matthews wants to see the construction of another industrial park, most likely in Dorchester County.
“We are prepared to grow against anybody and any project,” Matthews said.
The progress has been nice to see, but there is more.
“We are heading in the right direction, but are we heading their fast enough?” he said. “I don’t think so.”
Changing climate in Columbia
As a self-described “progressive moderate” who likes to get things done, Matthews says the culture in Columbia, “is worse today than it was when I got there.”
“Partisan politics are driving wedges between people not based on substance but based on political philosophy,” he said. “I don’t think that is good for the state.”
Matthews said he has always been a believer in reason having the final say in any conversation and that reason is what must prevail in Columbia.
“We do have a bright future,” he said. “I see people now beginning to have some conversations with each other to talk about the big issues and how we resolve them.”
Seniority
“Seniority makes a difference,” Matthews said. And in 40 years, he has been able to develop beneficial contacts and resources.
“The ability to do that and leverage capital is important,” he said.
Matthews said his record over the last 40 years has shown, “statistical progress in closing the gaps between per capita income, educational attainment and growth of this county.”
“We have much more to do,” he said.