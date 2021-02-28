TRIBUTE: Message to Matthews: 'You've got to run'

At the top of the list of accomplishments in the Senate, Matthews places the Rural Development Act of 1996.

The law provides incentives for economic development in rural areas through the creation of Community Development Corporations and Community Development Financial Institutions.

The CDCs and CDFIs provide credit and financial services to underserved markets and populations. CDFIs are certified by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, which provides funds to CDFIs.

“They are loans for small business,” Matthews said. “If you are in a rural community with blight, you can’t get somebody to invest in that unless there is an inducement to make it happen. It provides tax credits.”

Currently, there is a CDC and a CDFI in Charleston and in Greenville. Matthews says he hopes to bring one to the Orangeburg area.

“Rural communities have to do more to help themselves in what I call a ‘growth from within’ strategy by looking at what assets we do have and how do we take those assets that we do have and leverage those with other assets that do grow,” he said.

Matthews said throughout his political career, he has had a desire to improve rural communities through economic development.