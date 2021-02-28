TRIBUTE: 'I understand the plight of veterans'

Nov. 10, 2015

The ribbon was cut on the new, 3,500-square-foot Orangeburg facility for homeless and disabled veterans

Dalton's House for Veterans, located at 167 Benthomp Road, celebrated its grand opening on what officials described as a “historic” and “landmark” day.

The home is located off of S.C. Highway 33 near Interstate 26.

"This has been a dream," Dalton & Dalton Enterprises founder and President Cheryl G. Dalton said. "It has been eight years since we have been working on this. I thank God."

The 20-bed, seven-bedroom, four-bath home has served as an assisted living home in the past.

The staff helps veterans in any way possible, Dalton said, including assisting them in applying for benefits and services as well as job training and vocational rehabilitation if they are able to work.

"Everything a veteran needs, we are going to provide," Dalton said.

The home for veterans is the first of its kind in Orangeburg and in The T&D Region.

"We have a facility here to accommodate our heroes -- our veterans," she said.