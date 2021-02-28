TRIBUTE: 'Education is the pathway to success'

Nov. 21, 2016
Sen. John W. Matthews Jr. placed emphasis on the importance of education at Claflin University’s 147th Founders’ Day Convocation at the Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Fitness Center on Sunday.
Matthews, whose mother was an alumna of Claflin, was first elected to the South Carolina Legislature in 1975. He has championed economic development, job creation and education.
“I have spent a lifetime trying to perfect and improve education,” Matthews said. “Education is the gateway to the American dream.”
Education is a lifetime benefit to current students and future generations, Matthews said.
Three “power zones” determine whether a person will succeed and his or her quality of life, the veteran Democratic senator from Bowman said.
“The first power zone is your church because it’s your church that gives you the fundamental foundation,” Matthews said.
Matthews said the Bible teaches that if you believe, you can achieve, because all things come through Christ and can be done through him.
“If you believe that as part of your foundation in life, it gives you the ability to move to the next level,” Matthews said.
“A child that goes to church on a regular basis is 14 times less likely to drop out of school, they are 14 times less likely to get in trouble with the law, they are 14 times less likely to use drugs,” Matthews said.
“So there is something about going to church that makes a difference.”
The second power zone is the home.
“It’s a power zone you must learn to nurture and cherish,” Matthews said.
Matthews stressed the benefit of combining the church and home in putting a person a step ahead on the path to success.
“The third power zone is education and the community in which we live,” Matthews said.
Matthews said if the community expectation is for you to get an education, you will. Education is critical.
“Education is the pathway to success in the 21st century,” Matthews said, especially for African-Americans.
Matthews said that in the next six years, 6,500 new jobs will be needed in STEM-related fields: science, technology, engineering and math. That’s the future.
Looking at the job market, Matthews said that currently 11 percent of the African-American community statewide has a four-year degree. Less than 28 percent have a two-year degree.
The number of graduates is expected to grow with the increase in jobs and opportunities in STEM-related fields that require advanced education.
Matthews said times are difficult times, advising students to make good decisions in choosing a course of study. He encouraged more students to eye STEM-related fields.
“My philosophy in life is that I believe in something called cathedral thinking,” Matthews said.
He explained cathedral thinking is adapted from biblical references.
The great cathedrals in the Bible were built not by one generation but several generations, Matthew said. The same thinking can be applied to education.
“How well you succeed would depend on how well your children succeed, and their children would succeed,” Matthews said.
“So use the principle of cathedral thinking when you think about your education,” Matthews said. “You will make the life of your children better.”
He cited his mother an example and talked about how at age 13, she had to go out of town for high school as there was none in her hometown. This was at the height of the Great Depression. She persevered and made it to college.