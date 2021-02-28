TRIBUTE: 'Education is the pathway to success'

Nov. 21, 2016

Sen. John W. Matthews Jr. placed emphasis on the importance of education at Claflin University’s 147th Founders’ Day Convocation at the Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Fitness Center on Sunday.

Matthews, whose mother was an alumna of Claflin, was first elected to the South Carolina Legislature in 1975. He has championed economic development, job creation and education.

“I have spent a lifetime trying to perfect and improve education,” Matthews said. “Education is the gateway to the American dream.”

Education is a lifetime benefit to current students and future generations, Matthews said.

Three “power zones” determine whether a person will succeed and his or her quality of life, the veteran Democratic senator from Bowman said.

“The first power zone is your church because it’s your church that gives you the fundamental foundation,” Matthews said.

Matthews said the Bible teaches that if you believe, you can achieve, because all things come through Christ and can be done through him.

“If you believe that as part of your foundation in life, it gives you the ability to move to the next level,” Matthews said.