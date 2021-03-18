Tornado Watch issued for region

A tornado watch is now in effect for Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties until 6 p.m.

Tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. Review and discuss your emergency plans and check supplies and your safe room.

Be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued or you suspect a tornado is approaching.

Other counties covered by the watch are: Allendale, Barnwell, Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Clarendon, Colleton, Dorchester, Hampton and Jasper counties.

The greatest chance is near the Interstate 95 corridor.

There is a 10% chance of tornadoes, a 30% chance of winds greater than 60 miles per hour and a 15% chance of hail in the T&D Region, according to the NWS.

