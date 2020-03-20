Three states order lockdowns

Illinois and New York state joined California on Friday in ordering all residents to stay in their homes unless they have vital reasons to go out, restricting the movement of more than 70 million Americans in the most sweeping measures undertaken yet in the U.S. to contain the coronavirus.
The states' governors acted in a bid to fend off the kind of onslaught that has caused the health system in southern Europe to buckle. The lockdowns encompass the three biggest cities in America — New York, Los Angeles and Chicago — as well as No. 8 San Diego and No. 14 San Francisco.
"No, this is not life as usual,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said as the death toll in the U.S. topped 200, with at least 35 in his state. “Accept it and realize it and deal with it."
Cuomo said that starting Sunday, all workers in nonessential businesses must stay home as much as possible, and gatherings of any size will be banned in the state of over 19 million people. California likewise all but confined its 40 million residents on Friday, and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a similar order set to take effect on Saturday for the state's 12.6 million people. The governor of Connecticut, New York's neighboring state, said he also was poised to issue a comparable directive.
Exceptions were made for essential jobs and errands, such as buying groceries and medicine, as well as for exercise.
Across the U.S., where the number of infected topped 17,000, governors and public health officials watched the crisis in Europe with mounting alarm and warned of critical shortages of ventilators, masks and other gear at home.
On Capitol Hill, leaders from Congress and the White House buckled down for high-stakes negotiations Friday. The undertaking is the most ambitious federal effort yet to shore up households and the U.S. economy as the pandemic and its nationwide shutdown grips the country. The goal is pass the measure by Monday.
"Our nation needs a major next step, and we need it fast," said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Despite the enormous pressure on Washington, the challenges are apparent as lawmakers labor over eye-popping sums and striking federal interventions, surpassing even the 2008-09 bank bailout and stimulus.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin launched talks on Capitol Hill, using as a starting point McConnell's offer from Republicans, which aims to pump billions into $1,200 direct checks to Americans and billions for small businesses to pay idled workers during the global pandemic.
But Mnuchin also conferred privately Friday with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer as the two leaders pressed for Democratic priorities. Preliminary Senate votes could come Sunday.
As the nation braces for a healthcare crisis and national recession, Democrats say the GOP leader's plan is insufficient, arguing for greater income support for workers and a “Marshall Plan” for the U.S. healthcare industry, which is preparing for an onslaught of newly sick patients.
In Friday phone calls with President Donald Trump, Schumer said the president "was open" to many of the Democratic ideas, including the surge of resources of hospitals and healthcare workers.
In Washington, an angry Trump on Friday lashed out at reporters while defending his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and broke with his own health officials on the science of the outbreak.
Trump said he was tapping the Defense Production Act to order American businesses to manufacture and send supplies, like testing kits, ventilators and masks, to hospitals preparing to be overwhelmed by a wave of coronavirus cases. But he gave conflicting accounts as to when he officially invoked the rarely used order — and even if he had ultimately done so — and did not specify which companies he was marshaling for the effort. Trump had said earlier in the week he would tap the act as needed; he then added Friday that he has put that “in gear.”
Officials again urged Americans to maintain social distancing. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, applauded strict new measures put in place by the governors of California and New York to limit mobility.
But Trump and Fauci broke openly during the White House briefing on the possible effectiveness of new drugs being explored to treat the virus. Trump said he believed that a combination of medications he announced Thursday would work to treat the virus. Fauci said no such declaration could be made without testing, again highlighting the sharp divide between data-driven health officials and a president who admits he follows his gut.
The president spent much of the Friday briefing in a fury, sparring with reporters he deemed overly critical of the response. And he again painted an unrealistically rosy picture of the outlook, as doctors and nurses have already made desperate appeals for help even as the anticipated wave of new patients has yet to hit.
Trump scoffed at questions about continued testing shortfalls and deficiencies in medical supplies, suggesting that even mentioning the issues was problematic. When asked to speak directly to those marooned at home and frightened, Trump voiced objection to the question itself.
"I think it's a very bad signal that you're putting out to the American people," he added.