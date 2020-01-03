COLUMBIA — The U.S. Geological Survey has reported an earthquake occurred Friday near Cayce — the third in two months.
The earthquake had a magnitude of 1.8 and a depth 3.3 kilometers.
The quake occurred at 5:03 a.m. and was centered on the Congaree River near Cayce, The State reported. The exact center was located at 33.963 degrees north and 81.032 west. That is near where two other minor earthquakes were recorded on Nov. 7 and Dec. 14, the USGS said.
Area residents have little to be concerned about, said USGS geophysicist John Bellini. The Cayce area is not on any major fault line.
“South Carolina does have earthquakes from time to time. Although they are not common, it’s not surprising either,” Bellini said.
“All earthquakes occur on fault lines but most (fault lines) are tiny and not named, if they are known at all,” he said.
Tremors lower than 2.5 magnitude happen an estimated 900,000 times annually and typically are not felt, according to Michigan Tech, although there were some reports of people feeling the effects of the December quake.
Any quake less than 5.5 magnitude is not likely to cause significant damage, the school said.
