‘Swimming changed my life’: Instructor shares water lessons

Earlier this summer, Loraine Wade of Orangeburg offered her pool for swimming lessons for her grandchildren as well as those of her friend, Ida Walters.

A pool is always popular in the summer, but what brought a line of children and parents to Wade’s pool was the instructor, Dr. Kenneth Mosely.

Mosley has been teaching people how to swim for generations. A former competitive swimmer himself, Moseley managed South Carolina State University's pool and swimming program for decades.

Walters said what started out as backyard swim lessons turned into an impromptu swim camp.

“In addition to learning how to swim, they also had to learn how to socialize together, be respectful to each other,” Walters said.

Moseley was assisted by Rodney Wade, one of his former swim students at S.C. State. Wade’s mother was also taught how to swim by Moseley.

“Through it all, Mr. Moseley brought out the best in (the kids),” Rodney said. “They learned so much in one week.”

Loraine Wade said Mosely was constantly encouraging the children to believe they could be great swimmers.

“I just thank God for the relationship he has with the children,” Wade said.

Mosely said he tries to give back to the community the support and opportunities he was given throughout his life.

“Swimming changed my life, as far as opportunities it gave me,” Mosely said.

During his early years at S.C. State, the university was the only place for local non-white children to learn how to swim.

First learning to swim in 1963 at a Baltimore YMCA, Mosely couldn’t afford a membership, so he was taught in exchange for cleaning up around the facility.

Within a year, he was participating in swim competitions. Mosely was supported by his coach, who once pulled the team out of a competition that wouldn’t allow Mosely to compete because he was Black.

“My passion goes back to what was done for me,” Moseley said. “I always see in kids that if they are given the opportunity, the sky is the limit.”

Mosely said it is important for children to have access to affordable swim lessons.

“I couldn't afford it myself. When these kids have got to pay $50 and $60, plus be a member – a disadvantaged kid, there’s basically no way they’re going to be able to do that,” he said.

Mosely, a veteran, said during his time in the service, African American soldiers weren’t often in Special Forces because many of them did not know how to swim.

Aside from a lack of resources available for non-white children to swim in the days of segregation, Mosely also said he thought the problem was generational, as parents who don't know how to swim will not teach their children.

Mosely and Wade not only taught the children how to swim, but principles of pool safety as well. Walters said this was especially important as so many children drown in pools annually.

Mosley has a policy of making sure children are tall enough to touch the bottom of a pool before swimming without a life jacket. He also stresses the importance of teaching kids to not be afraid of the water and panic when they fall in a pool.

“That’s how people drown in 3 feet of water,” he said.

Mosley said the key to teaching someone how to swim is patience and encouragement, even when it takes a long time for them to get something right – something both Walters and Wade commended him on.

“The time and the patience that Mr. Mosely and Mr. Rodney gave the children, it was wonderful just to see them take off,” Walters said, adding that the lessons boosted the children’s confidence.

Moseley said it is important for kids to know how to swim, even if they never compete as he did. He points out career opportunities in the military and as lifeguards.

He also said it gives young people something constructive to spend their time and energy on.

“Three-fourths of the world is covered in water,” Moseley said. “It’s going to be something these kids encounter. A human being should know how to swim.”