Suspended Colleton County sheriff pleads guilty

COLUMBIA -- South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Friday that suspended Colleton County Sheriff Robert A. “Andy” Strickland Jr. pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including breach of trust with fraudulent intent, misconduct in office, and third-degree assault and battery.
For the misconduct and breach of trust charges, Judge R. Markley Dennis Jr. sentenced Strickland to five years, suspended upon the service of five years’ probation. Dennis also ordered 200 hours of community service and random drug and alcohol testing.
As part of the plea agreement, Strickland agreed to resign as sheriff and permanently relinquish his law enforcement credentials.
The state grand jury indicted Strickland on Feb. 13, 2020, with two indictments alleging multiple counts of public corruption. He had already been suspended from office following an indictment by the Colleton County grand jury for second-degree domestic violence on Nov. 21, 2019.
For the felony breach of trust indictment, Strickland admitted that while he was sheriff, he had deputies and staff performing services for him, his businesses and on his property for his personal benefit during their work hours. Strickland also conceded he used county property and resources for his personal benefit and for personal work on his properties, businesses and for personal concerns. Strickland admitted he breached the public trust to ensure that Colleton County resources were used for official purposes only, and not for his personal interests, as well as using his control over county time, property and resources to facilitate and continue an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate county employee.
Strickland pled guilty to third-degree assault and battery for a physical attack on his girlfriend on Nov. 7, 2019, after finding a text message on the victim’s cell phone that he wrongly believed was evidence of the victim’s infidelity.
