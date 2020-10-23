Suspended Colleton County sheriff pleads guilty

For the felony breach of trust indictment, Strickland admitted that while he was sheriff, he had deputies and staff performing services for him, his businesses and on his property for his personal benefit during their work hours. Strickland also conceded he used county property and resources for his personal benefit and for personal work on his properties, businesses and for personal concerns. Strickland admitted he breached the public trust to ensure that Colleton County resources were used for official purposes only, and not for his personal interests, as well as using his control over county time, property and resources to facilitate and continue an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate county employee.