 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Supreme Court rejects appeal from Dylann Roof, who killed 9 church members

  • 0
Charleston Church Shooting

Dylann Roof enters the court room at the Charleston County Judicial Center to enter his guilty plea on murder charges on April 10, 2017, in Charleston, S.C. The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from Roof, who challenged his death sentence and conviction in the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation.

 Grace Beahm/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool, File

WASHINGTON  — The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from Dylann Roof, who challenged his death sentence and conviction in the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation.

Roof had asked the court to decide how to handle disputes over mental illness-related evidence between capital defendants and their attorneys. The justices did not comment Tuesday in turning away the appeal.

Roof fired his attorneys and represented himself during the sentencing phase of his capital trial, part of his effort to block evidence potentially portraying him as mentally ill.

Roof lawyer: Racist delusion showed incapacity

Roof shot participants at a Bible study session at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina.

A panel of appellate judges had previously upheld his conviction and death sentence.

People are also reading…

Roof, 28, is on federal death row at a maximum-security prison in Terre Haute, Indiana. He can still pursue other appeals.

TheTandD.com has a new special: $1 for 26 weeks
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Adorable dolphins put on show off New Zealand island

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News