South Carolina’s annual Tax Free Weekend is scheduled for Aug. 4-6.

For 72 hours, tax-free items include computers, printers, school supplies, clothing and accessories, shoes, and certain bed and bath items. These tax-free items can purchased in-store or online.

Last year, South Carolina shoppers bought more than $26.2 million in tax-free items during the Tax Free Weekend.

Computers, clothes, school supplies, and a variety of other school-year essentials can be purchased free of sales tax during South Carolina's annual 72-hour Tax Free Weekend.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue reminds shoppers that the 2023 Tax Free Weekend runs Friday, Aug. 4, at 12 a.m. through Sunday, Aug. 6 at 11:59 p.m.

Eligible items can be purchased online and in-store without paying the state's 6% Sales Tax and any applicable local taxes during Tax Free Weekend, often called the Sales Tax Holiday.