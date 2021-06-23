Wood products company expanding in Allendale County

COLUMBIA – Queen Wood Products, a subsidiary of Queen Horse Bedding, on Wednesday announced plans to expand operations in Allendale County. The more than $6 million investment will create 19 new jobs.
Founded in 1998, Queen Wood Products is a family-owned-and-operated business that specializes in providing wood shavings for barn stalls.
Expanding to 538 Multitex St. in Ulmer, Queen Wood Products’ new location will increase the company’s capacity to meet growing demand.
The expansion is expected to be completed by the end of 2021. Individuals interested in joining the Queen Wood Products team should call 803-584-4777.
The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved a $250,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Allendale County to assist with costs related to the project.
“Queen Wood Products is excited to announce its expansion to the old Mohawk Carpet facility in Ulmer, S.C. The move to Ulmer is just minutes down the road from our original location in Allendale, where we have enjoyed doing business since 1998. We will be spending over $6 million and the expansion will allow for 19 additional jobs. We are hoping to be up and running in Ulmer with the first phase in September and should have the next phase in operation by the end of 2021,” Queen Wood Products owner Skip Queen said.
“Queen Wood Products’ decision to expand in Allendale County is a testament to our state’s world-class workforce and strong business environment. We congratulate them on this $6 million investment and the addition of 19 new jobs and look forward to seeing them continue to succeed in our state for years to come,” Gov. Henry McMaster said.
“I am proud that Queen Wood Products has decided to expand their Allendale County operations and create 19 new jobs in one of our state’s rural communities. This expansion is great news for Allendale County and the entire state of South Carolina," Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt said.