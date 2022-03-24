Williamsburg to get 242 jobs

COLUMBIA – Hemingway Sewing Solutions, a subsidiary of Beverly Knits – one of the largest circular knitters in the United States – on Wednesday announced plans to establish operations in Williamsburg County. The company’s $3.3 million investment will create 242 new jobs.

Founded in 1980, Beverly Knits designs and develops fabric for a variety of markets including activewear, intimate apparel, outdoor products, mattress and bedding, automotive, industrial and medical. The company also produces fire retardant products for apparel, bedding and industrial end uses.

Located at 60 Apparel Drive in Hemingway, Hemingway Sewing Solutions will manufacture a variety of textile products for brands including Purple Mattress, Indigo and Vapor Apparel, as well as the U.S. Department of Defense.

Operations are underway, and individuals interested in joining the Hemingway Sewing Solutions team should email the company.

“We are excited to become a part of Williamsburg County! Our investment in Hemingway Sewing Solutions is extremely important as more products are reshored to the USA. Made in the USA is the best way to guarantee quality and delivery of textile products," Hemingway Sewing Solutions CEO Ron Sytz said.

“South Carolina’s manufacturing history is deeply rooted in the textiles industry, and we are happy that Hemingway Sewing Solutions is continuing that proud tradition. The 242 new jobs they are creating will make a significant and positive impact on the Williamsburg County community, and we welcome them to the South Carolina business family," Gov. Henry McMaster said.

The announcement comes a day after an Italian fabric maker announced it is locating manufacturing operations in Orangeburg County.

Pratrivero USA Inc., a division of Pratrivero Nonwovens, is investing $17.6 million and creating 34 new jobs in the former Mayer Industries building at 3777 Industrial Boulevard. Industrial Boulevard is near Interstate 26’s Exit 145.

The investment includes $6.5 million in buildings and $11.1 million in machinery and equipment. The 34 new jobs will be realized within the next three years.

