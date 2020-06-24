WATCH NOW: Start Preparing for Hurricane Season
WATCH NOW: Start Preparing for Hurricane Season

Dominion Energy Clouds

As if 2020 hasn't given us enough unexpected obstacles, now hurricane season is here. Join us in preparing for hurricane season early. Use these tools and resources to ensure that your family is ready for severe weather.

Hurricane Season Outlook

 

Watch this video from our senior meteorologist, Jeff Mock, on what to expect during the 2020 hurricane season.

What We're Doing to Prepare

 

We're always working hard to ensure we're ready for severe weather. From utilizing new technologies such as drones to updating our protocols to account for social distancing practices, our goal remains the same - providing safe and reliable energy to our customers.

Red Cross Family Disaster Plan

American Red Cross Family Disaster Plan

 

Start developing your family's disaster plan now. Fill out this template from the American Red Cross to develop your plan of action and identify responsibilities for each member of your household. Once your plan is developed, practice as many elements as possible to ensure your family is ready when severe weather hits. You can also use the American Red Cross Emergency App to keep your family safe during severe weather. 

(iPhone | Android)

Wrigley Coloring Book

Ready Wrigley Hurricane Preparedness Workbook

 

Parents can download this workbook from the Centers for Disease Control filled with activities that will help children prepare for hurricane season.

 

