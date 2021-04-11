WATCH NOW: PowerPlantSC goal is planting 3.2 million trees on Earth Day

“This is one of those truly good outdoor learning and giving-back programs that we are excited to be part of,” said Troop 500 Scoutmaster Ronald Mosely, who also serves as BSA’s Edisto District commissioner of the Indian Waters Council. “Currently we have approximately 15 Boy Scouts who will be planting trees. That number is increasing, and we hope to involve our Cub Scouts as well.”

According to Mosely, “Each of the trees will be named by the boys to make it personal. And though we are still working out the logistics and the permissions needed, we plan to plant trees – however many they will give us – at the Scouts’ homes, on church property, on church member properties if they’d like, and on the properties of the members of the United Methodist Men.”

In a January 2021 PowerPlantSC meeting facilitated by Mullikin and attended by S.C. Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, she said, “We are not only planting and growing trees, but this is about growing our economy and growing our state. And through PowerPlantSC, we are now educating our children as to how important our environment is.”

Mullikin said he is encouraged by the planned participation of the area councils of the Boy Scouts of America statewide.