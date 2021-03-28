UNCOVERED: Suspension didn't stop council member

A more extensive background check — had one been run — could have told election officials King wasn’t eligible for office.

City Council could have removed King when it learned of King’s convictions — more than two years before he was ultimately booted from office.

City leaders could have followed the guidance of the Attorney General’s Office and stopped the flow of public dollars to a suspended official.

But at every turn, they didn’t.

“There’s no way that this should have escaped the attention of the people who were signing off on this,” said Teague, the League of Women Voters vice president.

Shortly after King left office, the city scheduled a special election to replace him.

Records show King even explored whether he could run in that race, trying to replace himself.

But state Attorney General Alan Wilson’s office concluded that would be illegal.

So the special election went on without him. The race drew five candidates.

Who did Chester voters pick to replace King? Robbie King-Boyd, his sister.

